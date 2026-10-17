EXCLUSIVE: QPR join Championship rivals in chase for Swedish attacker

QPR have joined the growing queue of Championship clubs studying a January move for Sirius attacker Isak Bjerkebo.

QPR scouts see the Swede as a potential game-changer after his explosive Allsvenskan campaign, which has made him one of Scandinavia’s most productive wide forwards.

Ontheminute.com understands QPR are following the 23-year-old alongside Bristol City, Watford and Swansea. No offer has been lodged, but the London club are reviewing his progress closely before the market reopens.

His principal role is on the left, but he often drives inside on his right foot and can work from the opposite wing. That gives him the sort of tactical flexibility QPR could value across a long Championship season.

Sirius’ title push has been aided by Bjerkebo’s impressive amount of goals, meaning he is not simply a developmental signing. His ability to deliver now may be as appealing as his potential.

The hurdle is his contract, which runs until 2029.