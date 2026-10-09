EXCLUSIVE: Sky Blues track highly-rated Red Star Belgrade prospect

Coventry City have identified Red Star Belgrade midfielder Vasilije Kostov as a player to watch, with the Sky Blues following the teenager’s rapid rise in Serbia.

Ontheminute.com understands Coventry are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old as they assess potential future additions. The club have been impressed by his composure in possession, sharp movement between the lines and growing senior influence.

Kostov, an attacking midfielder and Red Star academy graduate, has made an early mark this season. Four goals in his first seven league appearances underline his impact, while his right-footed creativity makes him a difficult opponent to contain.

Red Star are in a strong position, with Kostov under contract until 2028. Coventry’s interest is at an early stage, but continued progress could make him one of the most exciting names on their recruitment radar.