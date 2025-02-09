Exclusive: Spurs, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Leeds United keeping tabs on Chilean winger

Tottenham, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United are showing interest in Chilean winger Dario Osorio.

Ontheminute.com understands that the four clubs have all watched the young winger in action for FC Midtjylland this season.

The 21-year-old winger has impressed for FC Midtjylland and has caught the attention of clubs of the English clubs, as well as other clubs across Europe.

Dario Osorio joined FC Midtjylland on a five-year contract when he joined the club from Universidad de Chile back in August 2023.

Sporting Lisbon made a late move for the young winger in the January transfer window, but it was quickly rejected by FC Midtjylland.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Ferencvaros have also been linked with the impressive winger.