Exclusive: Sunderland, Newcastle and Forest eye Man City talent

Premier League trio Sunderland, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Manchester City talent Oscar Bobb.

Bobb is attracting serious interest despite an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign. The Norwegian starlet managed only four senior appearances after fracturing his leg before the season began.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all keen on landing the youngster on a permanent deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.

City may be reluctant to let the 21-year-old leave, as they rate him as a key player for the future at the club.

With his homegrown status and growing importance in squad planning – especially amid uncertainties over Jack Grealish and John Stones – City could prefer to keep Bobb as part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Oscar Bobb is currently on international duty for Norway and is set to make his first appearance for his country in almost a year.