Sunderland target Man City prospect as Bellingham replacement

Sunderland are eyeing a move for Manchester City’s Charlie Gray as a potential replacement for Jobe Bellingham.

Gray, 19, is seen as a top target for the newly promoted Premier League side, according to The Sun, with Bellingham closing in on a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

A product of City’s academy, Gray has impressed in the Under-21 setup, helping his team win the Premier League 2 title and shining in the UEFA Youth League.

With just one year left on his deal and no senior debut yet, the midfielder may consider leaving to secure regular first-team action.

Sunderland are keen to follow a proven path of signing young talent ready to break through in the 2025 summer transfer window.