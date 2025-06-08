Exclusive: Sunderland monitoring Djurgarden star amid growing Premier League interest

Sunderland have joined the growing list of clubs keeping a close eye on rising Japanese star Keita Kosugi.

The 19-year-old left-back has become one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe after an impressive campaign with Swedish side Djurgarden.

Keita Kosugi has already played 43 games for the club, including standout performances in the UEFA Conference League against Chelsea.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Celtic, PSG and Atalanta are all reportedly interested in the Japan U20 international in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Now, Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland have entered the frame as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Kosugi’s ability to operate on both flanks, combined with his European experience, makes him a valuable asset. With Djurgarden’s transfer fee expectations believed to be under £8 million, the Black Cats could see him as a smart investment with long-term upside.