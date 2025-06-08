Newcastle eye loan move for Man City star

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring a loan move for Manchester City star Jack Grealish this summer.

The Manchester City winger is reportedly on his way out of the Etihad after a disappointing season and a frosty relationship with Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish. Photo by Shutterstock.

The £100m signing, earning £300,000 a week, was left out of City’s FIFA Club World Cup squad and has been told there’s no route back under Guardiola.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is interested in bringing the 29-year-old to St. James’ Park, but only on loan, according to The Sun.

The Magpies could make a move for Grealish in the 2025 summer transfer window, especially if bids come in for Anthony Gordon.

City may need to subsidise part of Grealish’s wages to facilitate the deal, with few clubs able to meet his current salary demands.

Transfer odds have recently indicated that Napoli are favorites to land Grealish this summer, with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa being second and third on the list.