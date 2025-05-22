Jack Grealish transfer odds: Will Grealish join Napoli, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Newcastle or Spurs this summer?

Jack Grealish could be on the move this summer, and the football transfer betting markets are heating up.

According to the latest football transfer odds, Napoli are the current favourites to land the Manchester City winger at odds of 3.25.

Staying at City is priced at 4.00, while Nottingham Forest are third in the market at 7.00. A return to Aston Villa stands at 9.00, with Everton and Tottenham both at 11.00.

Grealish has struggled for minutes this season, starting just seven league matches. Reports suggest City are open to offers for Grealish, with clubs like Forest and Spurs monitoring the situation. It’s believed a bid of around £38 million could be enough to secure his signature.

With interest also coming from AC Milan at odds of 17.00, Newcastle at 17.00, Inter at 17.00 and Manchester United at 21.00, Grealish’s next move is one to watch closely for anyone looking to bet on transfers this summer.