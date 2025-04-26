Nottingham, Newcastle and Spurs could sign Man City star for just £38m

Manchester City would be prepared to let midfielder Jack Grealish leave if they receive offers of around £38-43 million.

Caught Offside reports on City’s stand on Grealish in the 2025 summer transfer window, with the club ready to offload the previous ‘untouchable player’.

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish. Photo by Shutterstock.

Grealish remain City’s record signing, after joining the club in a massive £100 million deal from Aston Villa in 2021.

The England international has struggled with poor form and fitness problems this season and has fallen down the pecking order at City.

The report from Caught Offside says Tottenham and Newcastle are the two most ‘serious contenders’ for Grealish, but Nottingham Forest are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder.