Exclusive: Al-Nassr lining up £42m bid for Man Utd star Antony

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are poised to renew their interest in Manchester United winger Antony.

Ontheminute.com understands that Al-Nassr are preparing a substantial £42 million bid for the Brazilian in a attempt to lure him to the Saudi Pro League.

Antony, who joined United from Ajax in an £82 million transfer, struggled to meet expectations at Old Trafford, prompting the club to allow him to pursue other opportunities.

The Brazilian impressed while on loan at Real Betis in the second half of the season, leading to interest from an number of clubs. That includes Betis, who are keen to keep Antony for next season as well.

Al-Nassr previously expressed interest in Antony last year but a deal failed to materialize.

Several European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen, Real Betis, Fiorentina, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked with Antony in recent.

Al-Nassr’s renewed approach signals their determination to secure Antony’s signature as part of their ambitious recruitment in the 2025 summer transfer window.