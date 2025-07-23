Ten Hag rules out Leverkusen exit for Sunderland, Juventus, Inter, AC Milan, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray target

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Erik ten Hag insists that the German club have no plans to let Granit Xhaka leave this summer.

Leverkusen have already lost three key players this summer with playmaker Florian Wirtz and defender Jeremie Frimpong joining Liverpool, and Jonathan Tah moving to Bayern Munich.

Xhaka’s agent told Sky in Germany on Tuesday that the player and Premier League newcomers Sunderland have “reached an agreement in principle” over a move.

Responding to the agent’s comments, Ten Hag told German media: “The agent can say anything. But this club has already lost three important players.

“We won’t let any more players go, that’s not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad.

“It’s clear — Granit is a leader, he has signed here for five years and has three years left on his contract. He’s too important for us to let him go.”