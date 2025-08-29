Fenerbahce confirm departure of Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce have officially parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, bringing an end to the Portuguese manager’s short spell in Istanbul.

The Super Lig club confirmed the news in a statement, though no details were given regarding the reasons behind his departure.

Mourinho, who took charge earlier this year, was seen as a marquee appointment for the Turkish giants.

With a career that includes successful spells at Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Roma, his arrival had raised expectations of both domestic dominance and progress in Europe.

The exit of the high-profile coach leaves Fenerbahce searching for a new leader as the season unfolds. Fans will now wait to see whether the club can maintain momentum and attract another top-class manager to continue their push for silverware.