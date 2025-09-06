Jose Mourinho’s next job odds: Will he take over at Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Leeds, Rangers, West Ham or Leverkusen?

Jose Mourinho is once again at the centre of speculation after leaving Fenerbahce, and the football betting markets have already identified the favourites for his next role.

Nottingham Forest are currently leading the football odds at 3.50, with Rangers (6.00), West Ham (7.00), Bayer Leverkusen (7.00), Burnley (10.00), Fulham (11.00), Portugal (15.00) and Leeds United (15.00) all priced behind them.

Forest’s position as favourites is no surprise. The club has been ambitious in the transfer market but tensions between the manager and ownership have left doubts over long-term stability.

Mourinho’s arrival would be seen as a statement move by a club eager to cement itself as a permanent Premier League presence.

West Ham are also firmly in contention at 7.00. Pressure on their current manager has led many to view the London club as a potential landing spot, especially with Mourinho’s proven record in English football.

Bayer Leverkusen’s price of 7.00 reflects the vacancy created by recent managerial changes in Germany, while Rangers at 6.00 are being considered due to their domestic struggles.

While Portugal and Leeds remain outsiders, the football betting markets suggest Mourinho’s most realistic destination lies in England – with Nottingham Forest standing out as the prime candidate.