Exclusive: Al-Nassr lining up shock £18m bid for Man Utd star

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are ready to make a move for Manchester United winger Antony.

Ontheminute.com understands that Al-Nassr are lining up a £18million bid for the Manchester United star.

The Saudi side are confident that they can wrap up the signing of the Brazilian winger in the coming weeks.

Antony has been told that he is free to find a new club this summer after failing to impress at Old Trafford since joining from Dutch side Ajax in a massive £82million deal.

Antony has a huge contract at Manchester United something that has made a move within Europe difficult for the winger, leaving the Saudi Pro League as the most likely destination.