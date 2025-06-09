Brighton close to signing Juventus, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton target

Brighton are reportedly close to signing Italy international defender Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona.

Transfer guru Fabrizo Romano has revealed on his X account that a move for Coppola to Brighton is close.

“Exclusive story from one month ago… now almost here”, Romano wrote, while using Brighton’s hashtag on X.

The 21-year-old centre-back, recently called up to the Italian national team, is attracting growing interest after an impressive Serie A season with Verona.

Diego Coppola made 34 appearances and scored twice, playing a key role in securing the club’s top-flight status.

Brighton and Aston Villa were previously leading the chase, with Juventus also monitoring the situation closely.

Coppola is under contract until 2027, and Hellas Verona are reportedly demanding a fee starting at €10 million plus bonuses.

Newcastle United and Everton have also been reported to be keeping a close eye on the defender in the 2025 summer transfer window.