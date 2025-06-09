Arsenal join Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton in race for Greek wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on 17-year-old Greek sensation Konstantinos Karetsas from Genk.

The attacking midfielder is rapidly emerging as one of Europe’s top teenage prospects and has attracted interest from the Gunners, according to The Athletic.

While Arsenal’s priority this summer is to secure first-team-ready talent to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad, the club is also planning for the future.

Karetsas, however, cannot make a permanent move until he turns 18 in November, creating a potential delay.

Any transfer would likely involve a short-term loan, which may not suit Arsenal’s immediate needs. Still, with top clubs circling, the Gunners may look to act swiftly before his value rises further or a rival snaps him up.

Reports have previously suggested that Bayern Munich have a strong position in the race for the youngster, as former Bayern star Thorsten Fink is now Genk head coach.

But the Bundesliga giants ace strong competitions as the winger has attracted interested from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

The mentioned Premier League clubs were represented in attendance to watch the youngster become the youngest goalscorer in Greece’s history when he hit a wonderful strike for Greece against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Reports have previously hinted that Nottingham Forest could have an advantage in signing the Greek international, due to their Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis.