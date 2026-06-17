EXCLUSIVE: Swansea and Blackburn eye Chelsea midfield wonderkid

Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder Kiano Dyer ahead of a possible loan move next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Championship clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old, with Chelsea expected to make a decision on his next step during pre-season.

Dyer is regarded as one of the more interesting loan candidates in the Blues’ academy pathway, and regular senior football could now become the priority.

The Sutton Coldfield-born midfielder joined Chelsea from West Bromwich Albion at the end of his Under-14 season and later made his senior debut in a UEFA Conference League win away at Astana.

Chelsea also tied him down to a new contract until 2030 before sending him on loan to FC Volendam last season.

Swansea’s possession style could appeal, while Blackburn are also looking at young Premier League talent with energy and technical quality.

Chelsea will not rush the call, but Championship interest is already building.