Ipswich open talks for £30m-rated Everton and Chelsea target

Ipswich Town have opened talks over a summer move for Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong as they look to add more firepower ahead of their Premier League return.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports that club-to-club contact is now underway, with Levante believed to want between £25million and £30million for the 22-year-old Cameroon international.

Everton have also enquired, while the player is understood to favour a Premier League move.

Etta Eyong joined Levante from Villarreal last summer and impressed in La Liga, scoring seven goals and adding four assists despite starting only 18 league matches.

The forward is under contract until 2029, and Spanish reports claim his release clause rises to €40million for Premier League clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea have previously been linked, underlining his growing reputation.

For more updates on promoted clubs, striker targets and confirmed deals, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 page.