Hull City eye shock reunion with Swansea star

Hull City are considering a summer move for Swansea City left-back Josh Tymon as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Swansea Independent reports that the Tigers have the 27-year-old on their radar, with Sergej Jakirovic looking to strengthen his squad after promotion through the play-offs.

MKM Stadium, Hull City. Photo by Shutterstock.

Tymon is not an easy target, with Swansea holding a strong position due to his contract running until 2029.

The Hull-born defender came through the Tigers’ academy and made his first-team breakthrough as a teenager before leaving for Stoke City in 2017.

He later joined Swansea and has since become one of their most reliable performers.

Tymon played 50 times last season, contributing one goal and 10 assists from left-back.

Swansea are under no pressure to sell, but the chance to return to Hull and test himself in the Premier League could be tempting.