Fiorentina reject Aston Villa bid for youngster

Fiorentina have rejected an bid of around €15million plus add-ons from Aston Villa for teenager Michael Kayode.

Sportitalia reports that the Viola rejected the bid and are looking for a fee closer to €22million to consider selling the 19-year-old.

The right back impressed for Fiorentina last season after joining the club from Gozzano back in July 2021.

Reports have previously linked the youngster with the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal as well.

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is reported to be a fan of Michael Kayode and believes he could be a key addition to Unai Emery’s squad for next season.