Forest fire £11m bid to land Ligue 1 talent

Nottingham Forest are stepping up their chase for Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa in a bid to boost Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensive options.

The 21-year-old France Under-21 international is high on Forest’s wishlist as they prepare for the new season.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna reports that Forest have tabled an official offer of around £11.3 million. Monaco, however, want closer to £15.6 million before sanctioning a deal, with add-ons included in both proposals.

Magassa, who can play at centre-back or in defensive midfield, is tied to a long-term contract until 2029.

The Ligue 1 star has made 57 appearances for Monaco and is reportedly open to a Premier League switch in the current transfer window.