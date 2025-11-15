Arsenal join Man Utd and Nottingham Forest in tracking Brazilian striker

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in monitoring Brazilian forward Wendeson Santos Dell, as interest in the highly-rated Bahia striker continues to grow.

According to Ontheminute.com, the Gunners have added Dell to their emerging talent shortlist, viewing the 17-year-old as a long-term developmental investment rather than an immediate first-team addition.

Arsenal’s recruitment team has been increasingly active in South America in recent years, and Dell is understood to match the club’s profile for technically gifted young forwards with strong physical potential.

Dell has earned comparisons in Brazil to powerful No.9s due to his movement, finishing instincts and ability to play with his back to goal.

While still early in his career, he has already shown maturity in link-up play and penalty-area presence, qualities that appeal to Arsenal’s scouting department.

Any formal move is expected to depend on Bahia’s valuation and Dell’s progression over the coming months.

But the Gunners will face strong competition from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in the race for the youngster.