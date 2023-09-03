Fowler reckons Salah could move to Saudi Arabia in £300m deal

Robbie Fowler believes Al-Ittihad could come back with a whopping £300million bid for Mohamed Salah before their transfer window closes on Thursday.

Liverpool turned down a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad earlier this week for Salah.

Fowler wrote in the Mirror: “The money Liverpool have already turned down is truly mind-boggling – but, honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if that is doubled before the end of this week.

“Think about what a coup it would be for the Pro League to have him as their ambassador.

“He’s genuinely a superstar. After Messi and Ronaldo, he’s the most famous footballer in the world. That’s the level he’s at.

“It’s going to be a helluva few days if you’re a Liverpool fan like me, so brace yourself for something mind-boggling this week, Reds!”

Fowler is currently manager of Al-Qadsiah, a second-tier outfit in Saudi Arabia.