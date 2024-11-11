Fulham, Wolves, Ipswich and AC Milan target Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is reportedly attracting interest from a number of English and European clubs.

CaughtOffside reports that the likes of Fulham, Wolves, Ipswich and AC Milan are all interested in the 31-year-old midfielder.

The Japan international has been decent since joining Liverpool from Stuttgart last summer, but would be interested in a move away from the club to get regular game time.

Liverpool are not likely to be able to provide him with more game time and would reportedly be willing to accept a fee of around €15-18 million for him.

Reports have suggested that Wataru Endo could leave the Reds already in the January transfer window.