Haaland labelled ‘quite useless’ by former Real Madrid star

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been labelled “quite useless” by former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart.

Van der Vaart slammed the Norwegian striker after City’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Haaland was kept in check by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger throughout the match on Tuesday.

Rafael van der Vart said on Ziggo Sport: “Erling Haaland was very bad.

“If he doesn’t score, he’s quite useless. I find him a very average player on the ball.”

Erling Haaland had just 20 touches in the match on Tuesday and lost possession seven times, according to TNT Sports.