Hoffenheim make move for Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and Man Utd target

German club Hoffenheim have reportedly approached Real Betis over signing youngster Assane Diao.
Hoffenheim are looking to bring in the youngster on a loan with an option to buy.
The Athletic reports that Diao is not convinced that Hoffenheim is the right club for him, but has not ruled out a move.
The 18-year-old winger has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle United and Manchester United in recent months.
Assane Diao signed a new long-term contract with Real Betis last summer, keeping him at the club until 2027.
The youngster has an attractive €30million release clause in his contract, but reports have suggested that Real Betis could be prepared to sell for around €20million.