Exclusive: Newcastle join Brighton, Brentford and Man Utd in keeping tabs on 18-year-old winger

Newcastle United have reportedly joined a number of Premier League clubs in keeping tabs on Real Betis winger Assane Diao.

The 18-year-old winger is of high interest by a number of clubs in the Premier League, including the likes of Brighton, Brentford and Manchester United.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle are now also showing an interest in the young versatile attacker.

Assane Diao signed a new long-term contract with Real Betis last summer, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The youngster has an attractive €30million release clause in his contract, but reports have suggested that Real Betis could be prepared to sell for around €20million.