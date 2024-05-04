Hollywood star ‘buys large stake’ in Leeds United

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell has acquired a significant stake in Leeds United, becoming the latest celebrity to invest in English football.

Ferrell, known for his roles in “ELF” and “Anchorman,” was captivated by the sport during a tour of English matches last season.

His investment comes through the club’s current owners, 49ers Enterprises, as Leeds United aims for a Premier League comeback.

New Leeds United co-owner Will Ferrell. Photo by Shutterstock.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday: “It’s true – Will Ferrell owns a share of Leeds.

“The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club.

“He loves soccer and has been particularly impressed by the passion of the English game.

“And his aim now is to see Leeds back where they belong — in the Premier League. As far as Will and the 49ers are concerned, this is a serious investment opportunity.”

With an estimated net worth of £127 million and already co-owning Los Angeles FC, Ferrell is set to bring his passion to Elland Road.

He is expected to be officially introduced as a major investor at the historic stadium in the coming days, potentially during the Championship playoffs.