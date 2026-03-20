Howe comments on Guimaraes to Man Utd links

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has shut down speculation linking Bruno Guimaraes with a move to Manchester United.

Reports have suggested the Brazilian captain was in talks with the Old Trafford club, but Howe dismissed the claims emphatically.

The Newcastle manager labelled the rumours a “waste of energy” and insisted the midfielder remains fully committed to the club.

“I don’t even know how to respond to that. It is a waste of my energy,” Howe said when asked about Guimaraes.

“Bruno is our captain and he is fully committed at the moment.

“He is injured at the moment; his only focus is coming back to fitness.”

Guimaraes is currently sidelined through injury, with his immediate focus on returning to full fitness rather than any transfer discussions.

The timing of the rumours follows Newcastle’s Champions League exit, but Howe’s response makes the club’s stance clear.

Newcastle see their captain as central to their project, and there is no indication he will leave this summer.