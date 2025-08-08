Howe confirms Newcastle star expected to miss opener against Aston Villa

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admits that he does not believes Alexander Isak will feature against Aston Villa.

Howe does not believe the Swedish striker will even be in the Magpies’ squad for the Premier League opener.

He told Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope: “I want Alex to be playing today. I want him training tomorrow.

“We would love the player to be with us, let me make that absolutely clear. There is no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome.

“But I don’t see the current situation changing before Aston Villa.”

Isak is desperate for a move to Liverpool before the transfer window closes. The Reds have already seen one massive bid for the striker rejected by Newcastle this month.

While the Newcastle’s stance is to retain their best players, an offer close to £150m may force a rethink as internal debates continue behind the scenes.