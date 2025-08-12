Hull City to battle Sheffield Wednesday for Manchester United prospect

Hull City are set to go head-to-head with Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer on loan this summer.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon, both Championship clubs have expressed strong interest in the 20-year-old, who is expected to leave Old Trafford temporarily to gain first-team experience.

Hull have already made ten signings during the transfer window despite operating under a transfer embargo, adding depth to their squad under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

Collyer’s arrival could bolster their midfield options, especially with injuries and potential departures affecting the current group.

Sheffield Wednesday are also keen, with manager Henrik Pedersen looking to strengthen his side ahead of the new campaign. A Championship move could provide Collyer with the platform to kick-start his senior career.