Inter show ‘serious interest’ in Man Utd star

Inter Milan are reportedly showing ‘serious interest’ in signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato.

With just one year left on his contract, Wan-Bissaka could be sold this summer as United aims to boost their activity in the transfer market.

The 25-year-old defender has been close to leaving Old Trafford before, and an exit now appears likely to benefit both parties.

United are looking to improve their squad by selling players, and Wan-Bissaka’s departure could provide the necessary funds.

Inter Milan’s interest marks a significant opportunity for the defender to continue his career in Serie A.