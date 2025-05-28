Inter signs Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen target

Inter have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brazilian winger Luis Henrique from French side Marseille.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that there is a verbal agreement in place for the winger to join Inter and states a “here we go!” on his X account.

The report suggests that a deal has been done for €25 million, with just the final payment terms yet to be decided.

Luis Henrique will sign a 5-year contract with Luis Henrique and will be free to play for Inter at the Club World Cup.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton have all watched the winger in action in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season, but reports suggests he is ready to leave the club.

Luis Henrique joined Marseille from Brazilian side Botafogo back in 2020, but struggled during his first years at the French club.