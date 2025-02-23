Nottingham Forest, Newcastle Utd and Everton target Brazilian winger

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton are all reportedly eyeing Marseille star Luis Henrique.

TBR Football reports that the three Premier League clubs are showing interest in the Brazilian winger ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season, but would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton have all watched the winger in action in recent weeks.

Henrique joined Marseille from Brazilian side Botafogo back in 2020, but struggled during his first years at the French club.