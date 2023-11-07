Inter want €50m for Chelsea and Man Utd target

Inter have reportedly set a €50 million price tag on their star player Denzel Dumfries.

The highly-rated Dutch full-back has been strongly linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter are prepared to offer Denzel Dumfries a new contract and would not be prepared to let him leave for anything less than €50million.

The Dutchman’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Since his transfer from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021, Dumfries has become a fan favorite at Inter with his robust defensive performances and attacking contributions.