Ipswich smash Championship transfer record to sign PSV, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Sunderland, Newcastle and Brentford target

Ipswich Town have sealed the signing of Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli from Danish side FC Nordsjælland in a Championship-record deal worth £17.5m.

The 19-year-old attacker had also attracted strong interest from PSV Eindhoven, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Brentford before committing to Portman Road.

Egeli has signed a five-year contract until 2030 and will wear the number eight shirt once international clearance is confirmed.

“I’m really excited to have signed for this club,” Egeli told the club’s official website.

“This is a club with great history and great plans for the future and this is something I really want to be a part of.

“As soon as I knew Ipswich were interested I was excited to come and I believe this club is the perfect place for me to progress in my career.

“I have had some great conversations with the Manager and now I can’t wait to get started, meet my teammates and also the supporters.”

The teenager, who already has a senior cap for Norway, scored 11 goals in 40 appearances for Nordsjælland and netted the winner in his farewell match against Viborg earlier this week.

Kieran McKenna views Egeli as a key replacement for Omari Hutchinson, who left for Nottingham Forest, and a statement signing to boost Ipswich’s promotion push.