Ipswich ‘very close’ to signing West Ham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest target

The Athletic reports that Ipswich Town are very close to reaching an agreement over an season-long loan for Reiss Nelson.

The agreement does not include an option or obligation for Ipswich to buy the 24-year-old winger at the end of the season.

Reports suggest the Gunners are ready to send Nelson out on loan as they are closing in on signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea.

Nelson will become Ipswich Town’s 13th signing of the 2024 summer transfer window, if he joins the club.

Nelson was strongly linked with the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.