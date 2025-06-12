Jadon Sancho transfer odds: Will Sancho join Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United or Aston Villa this summer?

Jadon Sancho’s future remains one of the most talked-about stories in football transfer betting circles this summer.

After a mixed loan spell away from Manchester United, the winger’s next move is still up in the air – though the football transfer odds offer some clues.

Sancho is priced at 2.75 to stay at Manchester United, but a departure looks increasingly likely. Both Borussia Dortmund and Any Saudi Club are priced at 4.00, reflecting growing interest from abroad. Newcastle United also sit at 4.00, as Eddie Howe eyes reinforcements.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Sancho is not in United’s long-term plans, and a permanent transfer is on the table. MLS and Aston Villa are outsiders at 9.00, while Inter and Napoli round out the list at 11.00.

With betting markets shifting daily, Sancho’s next destination is quickly becoming a hot pick in the football transfer odds market.