James McAtee transfer odds: Rival club now odds-on to sign Man City’s McAtee

The football transfer odds for James McAtee have shifted significantly, with Newcastle United now odds-on favourites to secure the Manchester City midfielder’s signature.

McAtee is priced at 1.35 to join Newcastle this summer, suggesting talks may be progressing behind the scenes.

The 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Sheffield United last season and looks increasingly likely to move permanently.

Manchester City are now 6.00 to keep the midfielder, the same price as a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt. West Ham and Crystal Palace are close behind at 7.00, while Everton sit at 7.50.

Borussia Dortmund (11.00), Tottenham (15.00), and Atalanta (21.00) are considered outsiders, while a second Newcastle option bizarrely remains listed at 26.00.

With several clubs circling, McAtee’s next move is becoming one of the most intriguing stories in this summer’s football transfer betting market.