Jamie Vardy transfer odds: Will Vardy join MLS club, Wrexham, Scottish club, Leeds Utd, Sheffield Wednesday or Wolves this summer?

Jamie Vardy’s future is a hot topic in this summer’s football transfer betting markets. With his Leicester contract expiring, the veteran striker is now tipped for a dramatic next move.

According to the latest football transfer odds, a switch to Major League Soccer is priced at 4.50. Wrexham and any Scottish club also share the same odds, suggesting a surprise could be on the cards.

Vardy has yet to confirm his next destination, but several reports indicate he’s open to one final career challenge abroad. An Italian club move is priced at 6.00, while Leeds United sit at 7.50 in the betting.

Sheffield Wednesday (9.00) and Wolves (11.00) are viewed as outsiders.

At 37, Vardy remains a cult figure in English football. His next step is not just a story for fans—but a headline act in the world of football transfer betting.