Joao Pedro transfer odds: Will Joao Pedro join Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, Man Utd or a Saudi Arabian club this summer?

Brighton striker Joao Pedro is at the centre of growing transfer speculation, with football transfer betting markets tipping Chelsea as favourites to land the Brazilian this summer.

According to the latest football transfer odds, Chelsea are priced at 2.25 to be Pedro’s next club. Newcastle United are second favourites at 3.00, while a stay at Brighton or a move to Liverpool are both rated at 7.00.

Manchester United trail at 13.00, with Arsenal and any Saudi Arabian team both at longer odds of 17.00.

Pedro impressed in his debut Premier League season with Brighton, but reports suggest Chelsea are preparing a move after tracking the 22-year-old closely. The Daily Mail claims the Blues have placed him high on their summer wishlist.

With Brighton not in European competition next season, a big-money transfer could tempt both club and player. Bettors and fans alike will be watching the odds closely.