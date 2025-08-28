Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer odds: Where will Jorgen Strand Larsen play next season?

Speculation continues to mount around Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, with football transfer betting markets shifting rapidly ahead of the new campaign.

Newcastle United are currently favourites at 1.73, as the Magpies look to strengthen their attack following uncertainty around Alexander Isak’s future.

Wolves remain close behind at 2.00, suggesting there is still a strong chance he stays at Molineux despite ongoing interest.

Nottingham Forest are priced at 6.00, while Tottenham sit at 7.00 as Thomas Frank seeks more firepower. Bayern Munich have entered the market at 7.50, with Liverpool (9.00) and Chelsea (10.00) also considered outside options.

Larsen has impressed with his strength and finishing since joining Wolves, but questions remain over his long-term future.

On Wednesday there were reports that Newcastle were preparing an improved £60 million bid for the Wolves striker, after having two bids rejected already.

The Norwegian international has caught the eye of several top clubs, and the football transfer odds reflect a player in high demand.