Newcastle prepare improved £60m offer for Wolves striker after second bid rejected

Newcastle United are preparing to return with an improved £60m offer for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen after seeing two bids turned down this week.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves rejected a £55m proposal on Tuesday, just a day after knocking back an opening £50m bid.

Strand Larsen underlined his importance by scoring twice in stoppage time to secure a dramatic 3-2 Carabao Cup win over West Ham, further strengthening Wolves’ determination to keep him.

Manager Vitor Pereira admitted “every player has a price,” but the club remain firm that the Norwegian will not be sold so late in the window.

Newcastle’s pursuit comes with Alexander Isak’s future still uncertain, leaving Eddie Howe keen to bolster his frontline before the 2025 summer transfer window deadline.