Juventus could include McKennie or Soule in bid for Aston Villa star

Juventus have set their sights on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a potential addition to their squad, aiming to address the uncertain future of Adrien Rabiot.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are gearing up for a crucial 2024 summer transfer window under new coach Thiago Motta.

With Rabiot’s contract set to expire in just over a month, Juventus are keen to retain the French midfielder and have offered him a new two-year deal.

However, they are also preparing for the possibility of his departure and see Douglas Luiz as a strong replacement.

Valued at around €40 million, the 26-year-old Luiz has impressed at Villa, who are gearing up for their Champions League campaign under Unai Emery.

Juventus may consider including players like Weston McKennie or Matias Soule in the deal to reduce costs. The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining if Juventus can secure the Brazilian midfielder’s services.