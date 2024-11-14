Juventus lining up January move for Man Utd star

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly interested in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof as the January transfer window approaches.

The 30-year-old has seen limited game time this season and may face further challenges following the expected arrival of Ruben Amorim.

With just six months remaining on his contract by January, Manchester United could consider letting him go for a reduced fee.

Despite Lindelof’s age falling outside Juventus’ typical recruitment strategy, Tuttosport claims the club is keeping a close watch on the Swedish international. The defender’s experience and potential availability at a bargain price make him an attractive option for the Serie A side.

A move to Turin could provide Lindelof with a fresh start and more opportunities on the pitch.

Juventus could be free to negotiate terms with Victor Lindelof in January, if they want to sign him as a free agent next summer.