Juventus want player included in Nottingham Forest deal for Douglas Luiz

Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as a potential replacement for Douglas Luiz.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turin giants could seek a deal with Forest to bring in Sangare if Luiz ends up making a switch to the City Ground this summer.

Luiz is expected to leave Juventus after a disappointing debut season in Serie A, where he made just three league starts.

The Brazilian is keen on returning to the Premier League and has attracted interest from Forest, Everton, West Ham and Fulham in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sangare, who has fallen out of favour at Forest, could be offered a fresh start in Turin. Juventus are also monitoring other midfield targets but may act based on Luiz’s departure.