Key Nottingham Forest change signals UEFA compliance efforts

Nottingham Forest has made a significant change to its board of directors, with Sokratis Kominakis stepping down, as confirmed by a recent filing at Companies House.

Kominakis, a co-owner of the club, was part of the consortium that took over Forest in May 2017.

His departure from the board is likely linked to the club’s efforts to comply with UEFA regulations, which prohibit clubs owned or directed by the same individuals from competing in the same European competition.

This change follows a series of shifts in the club’s leadership, including the reappointment of Nicholas Randall as chairman and the appointment of Lina Souloukou as CEO.

With both Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos potentially in European competition next season, these moves ensure the club remains compliant with UEFA’s strict governance rules.