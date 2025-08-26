Leeds and West Ham battle for Brighton midfielder

Leeds United and West Ham are both eyeing a move for Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte as the transfer window enters its final stretch.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 20-year-old Argentine has emerged as a key target for both clubs, with a late loan deal being discussed.

Buonanotte impressed on loan at Leicester City last season, scoring six goals and adding three assists despite the Foxes’ struggles.

His creativity and flair stood out, making him one of the few bright sparks in a difficult campaign.

Leeds see him as the kind of player who can lift their frontline after recent additions of Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while West Ham are also keen to add extra attacking options. A decision on his future is expected before deadline day.