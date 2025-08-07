Leeds and West Ham join Monaco and Bologna in race for youngster after £20m bids rejected

Leeds United and West Ham are showing interest in Liverpool winger Ben Doak as the 19-year-old considers his options for more regular first-team football this season.

According to Sky Sports News, French side Monaco and Serie A outfit Bologna are also monitoring Doak’s situation closely.

The Scotland youth international has caught the eye during Liverpool’s pre-season, but faces strong competition for places at Anfield.

Earlier this year, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace saw offers of around £20 million rejected by Liverpool, who value the youngster highly.

Everton and Wolves were also linked earlier in the 2025 summer transfer window, but their interest has since cooled.

Doak’s next move could depend on Liverpool’s willingness to sanction a loan or permanent deal before the window closes.