Leeds, Burnley and Wolves eye move for Ipswich star

Leeds United, Burnley and Wolves are all weighing up moves for Ipswich Town defender Dara O’Shea, according to The Irish Sun.

O’Shea, 26, was named Ipswich’s Player of the Year despite their relegation from the Premier League. He joined the club last summer from Burnley and remains under contract until 2029.

Leeds and Burnley both secured automatic promotion back to the top flight this season and are now targeting experienced reinforcements in the 2025 summer transfer window.

O’Shea, with prior Premier League experience at both Burnley and West Brom, is seen as a strong candidate to bolster defensive lines.

Wolves, who previously held interest in O’Shea, are also in the mix and could hold an advantage as an established top-flight club.

Ipswich are keen to retain the Irish international as they aim for an immediate return, but Premier League interest could test their resolve.